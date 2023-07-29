Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Bellibolt Illustration

KEIICHIRO ITO, artist of the most expensive chase card of the modern Pokémon TCG, delivers a new Secret Rare card in the latest Japanese set.

We are beginning to get more information and card reveals from the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame on July 28th, and it will include 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look another Illustration Rare from the set.

Bellibolt is drawn on this cute Illustration Rare by KEIICHIRO ITO, who shows this Paldean Pokémon using its own glowing belly as a nightlight. Am I alone in wishing I could do that, too? ITO made their Pokémon TCG debut with the Sun & Moon-era set, Unified Minds. I recently profiled ITO's work in my Artist Spotlight series, which you can read in full here, but there is one card you undoubtedly already know about: the iconic Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies that is notoriously the most sought-after and expensive chase card of the entire modern era.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

