Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Charizard Illustration

Pokémon TCG Japan’s latest set, Ruler of the Black Flame, is led by a Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare by AKIRA EGAWA.

Pokémon TCG Japan has now released the newest Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Charizard-themed expansion titled Ruler of the Black Flame. It hit shelves on July 28th and it includes 108 cards not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion is the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This feature is most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but it also shows up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will in part make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is also confirmed that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at the definitive chase card from this set.

We actually saw the English version of this card from Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames earlier. I wrote:

The card that will undeniably be the chase card of Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames has been revealed by the Pokémon TCG. This is the Special Illustration Rare of the Tera Charizard ex. This is the very first Tera ex to get a Special Illustration Rare, and it's illustrated in a gorgeous painterly style by AKIRA EGAWA. EGAWA came to the Pokémon TCG with the intention of being bold. That has certainly been the case, as EGAWA's art style is immediately visually distinct, even though they have only contributed for a few years. EGAWA's first-ever credit was in Sun & Moon – Unified Minds.

This card is currently selling for over $300 on eBay.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

