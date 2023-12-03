Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Luxray, Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards, Tatsugiri

Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Shiny Dondozo & Tatsugiri

The bonded pair of Pokémon Tatsugiri and Dondozo appear in their Shiny forms in Pokémon TCG Japan's new set Shiny Treasure ex.

Article Summary Japan's Pokémon TCG unveils Shiny Treasure ex with Shiny Dondozo and Tatsugiri.

High-class sets feature reprints and new Secret Rares, with great anticipation.

Shiny Treasure ex to be adapted into English as Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates.

Artists bring subtle color variations to the Shiny Pokémon, enhancing collectability.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans often key in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has released its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion is like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it features "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion titled Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Today, let's take a look at two of the newly revealed Shiny Pokémon from Shiny Treasure ex.

The bonded pair Dondozo and Tatusgiri are both featured in this new set. Dondozo has a great Shiny, with its standard form fully blue, while the Shiny drawn by Shigenori Negishi is white and yellow. Tatugiri's Shiny form is a bit more subtle, but artist Kagemaru Himeno could've applied the color difference a bit more. This Curly Form of Tatugiri has an orange top and light orange bottom in its non-Shiny state, while the Shiny, pictured above, has a brown top and orange bottom. I do wish we got to see the Shinies for the Droopy Form and Stretchy Form, both of which display stronger visual differences.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

