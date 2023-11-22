Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Iron Treads, Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Shiny Iron Treads Ex

What is the difference between the standard Iron Treads and Shiny Iron Treads, who appears in Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure ex.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans are often key in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion will be like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it will feature "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion titled Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Today, let's take a look at one of the newly revealed Shiny Pokémon ex from Shiny Treasure ex.

Iron Treads gets a new Shiny Pokémon ex here. It's interesting seeing the Shiny versions of new Paldean species because we are still getting used to their normal aesthetic. The comparison between Iron Treads and Shiny Iron Treads is small but noticeable. The standard Iron Treads are mostly silver with red and black elements. The Shiny form, pictured above, loses the black elements for a fully red and silver appearance. 5ban Graphics is responsible for this artwork, but note that it isn't the exact same lineart as the print we saw from 5ban from the Full Art version in Scarlet & Violet base. This also has the Paradox Pokémon: Future mechanic added.

