Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Shiny Riolu & Lucario

Artists sowsow and Shin Nagasawa contribute cards featuring Shiny Riolu and Shiny Lucario to Pokémon TCG Japan’s Shiny Treasure ex set.

English adaptation of Shiny Treasure ex expected in early 2024.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans often key in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion will be like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it will feature "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion that has not yet been revealed. Today, let's take a look at two newly revealed Shiny cards from Shiny Treasure ex.

The return of Baby Pokémon continues to be a major feature of the Scarlet & Violet era. Riolu is the featured Baby here, and it, of course, evolves into the iconic Lucario. Shiny Riolu is drawn in its highlighter-yellow glory by artist sowsow, who has been contributing to the hobby since Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light. sowsow also drew the Shiny Charmander in this set. Lucario comes to us courtesy of artist Shin Nagasawa, whose credits date back to Platinum – Supreme Victors. Recent standout Nagasawa cards include the Kingambit Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet and Zacian Amazing Rare from Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage.

