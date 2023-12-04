Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: ditto, Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards, spiritomb

Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Shiny Spiritomb & Ditto

After its big feature on a V and VMAX in Shining Fates, Shiny Ditto shines again in Pokémon TCG Japan's new set Shiny Treasure ex.

Article Summary Explore Shiny Treasure ex, Japan's latest high-class Pokémon TCG set featuring Secret Rares.

Anticipate the English adaptation, Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates, coming early 2024.

Meet Shiny Spiritomb & Ditto, two star cards from the newly revealed Shiny line-up.

Japanese Pokémon TCG releases preview what may come in English-language sets.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans often key in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has released its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion is like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it features "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion titled Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Today, let's take a look at a pair of the newly revealed Shiny Pokémon from Shiny Treasure ex.

Blue boys! Two of the best Shinies in the hobby, Spiritomb, and Ditto, get cards in this set. Shiny Spiritomb looks like cotton candy in this card drawn by MAHOU. You know, Spiritomb encounters are so rare in Pokémon GO that I may never get a Shiny, but at least I have a chance at pulling this card. The blue vibes continue with a cute and blobby Shiny Ditto illustrated by 0313. While Ditto did get a major feature in Shining Fates, and I largely prefer when these sets don't repeat Shinies, I make an exception here, as it's so fun to see Ditto on a Baby Shiny.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

