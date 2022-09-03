Pokémon TCG Lost Origin Opening: Build & Battle Box #2

The Pokémon TCG has released Build & Battle pre-release kits for Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Last weekend, I went to a pre-release event at Brothers Grim Games and Collectibles in Selden to get my hands on some booster packs before the set's official street date. I was able to show pulls from one opening earlier this week, so why not crack another one of the Build & Battle kits that I got? Let's see what collectors and players alike can get from opening a Build & Battle kit.

Just like the first box I got, my second round was buffed by three bonus packs of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Thanks very much to Brothers Grim and all game stores who do this, as this makes pre-release weekend more exciting.

Of the three packs, I was able to pull a holographic rare Trevenant, so nothing major here. With these bonus packs, though, my goal is to learn and appreciate the artwork of the set, and Lost Origin is rife with beautiful illustrations.

I was happy to open the second Build & Battle kit and discover that my SWSH Black Star Promo card was Combee. When opening these kits, you are looking for four possible promos, and your chance of pulling one is just the same as any other. So it's always a bit of a bummer when you get two of the same. My first was Gengar, so this Combee holo was quite a happy sight to see.

This box wasn't as ridiculously unhinged as my first, which you can read about here, but I would still call it better than average. VSTARs are quite rare, I find, so I'm thrilled to have pulled the Goodra VSTAR. I've opened entire cases of Brilliant Stars and Astral Radiance without managing to pull every VSTAR in the set, so finding one in a four-pack kit was great. That was the only major hit in the rare slot, but I did pull a Chandelure Character Rare from the Trainer Gallery.

One thing I want to note here is that the Lost Zone aura in holographic cards like the Sableye there is actually holographic itself, which expands the amount of foil on the card. This was a great touch from the Pokémon TCG that will make pulling Lost Zone holos more exciting.