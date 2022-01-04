Pokémon TCG: Neo Destiny Shining Charizard Auctioning At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals primarily in auction lots and listings pertaining mainly to comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar items of a collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Shining Charizard from the Neo Destiny expansion set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! A remarkably rare card, Shining Charizard has a triple-star rarity and the art on the card shows the Charizard in particular with the holofoil treatment rather than the background, which would be customary for less rare holofoil Pokémon TCG cards. Prospective bidders will have until Tuesday, January 4th, to place a bid on this wondrous trading card.

This excellent CGC Grade-5 Shining Charizard is a very cool centerpiece for any Pokémon TCG collector's collection, or, if we are being frank, any Pokémon collector's hoard as well. With some gameplay uniqueness for its time, Shining Charizard was among the first few Pokémon cards to have dual-type energy costs in its attacks (interestingly, the first triple-type energy cost came earlier during Neo Genesis with Lugia). Furthermore, according to the card's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

This card is from the Neo Destiny set which was the fourth and final set in the Neo Series. The card is a shinning card, the background of the image window in non-holographic while Charizard himself is holographic making it an awesome looking card! Shinning cards from the Neo Destiny Set received a 3-star rarity symbol as can be seen on this beauty, in previous sets cards just received a 1-star rarity symbol. The artwork is done by Hironobu Yoshida.

If you wish to get ahold of this fantastic card from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly remember that you will only have until Tuesday, January 4th, to place a bid on it. You can find the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!