Pokémon TCG Neo Discovery 1st Ed Booster Box Auction At Heritage

The world of the main Pokémon video games, and the resulting aspects of the franchise as a whole, have always been full of interesting things to explore and discover. From the cave off the path from Cerulean City in Red, Blue, and Yellow versions to the Crown Tundra in Sword and Shield versions, this franchise has typically been known for having a great amount of post-plot replayability. Perhaps one of the greatest mysteries in the world of Pokémon, however, is the Ruins of Alph and the secret of the Unown. Heritage Auctions, an auction house in Dallas, Texas that deals in comics, video games, trading cards, and collectibles, has put a sealed, 1st Edition booster box of Neo Discovery, the Pokémon TCG exploration of the Ruins of Alph arc, up for auction on their website. Prospective bidders have until Friday, June 18th at 2:50 PM Central Time (or 3:50 PM Eastern Time) to bid on this wonderful booster box of 36 eleven-card packs.

The second set, after the shift to the second generation of the franchise, Neo Discovery, delves extensively into the Unown, a group of creatures that strongly resemble the 26 characters of the English alphabet. Two Unown were added to this group of 26 later, made to resemble the punctuation characters ! and ? respectively.

Of course, the Unown aren't the only Pokémon in this set, released in 2001. According to the description for this auction listing at Heritage Auctions' website:

Offered here is a sealed first edition booster box from the Neo Discovery set. That's right, we said sealed! The set was released on June 1, 2001 and was the ninth expansion set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game. The set is based on the Ruins of Alph and the Unown (which made their card debut here). This sealed booster box comes with 36 booster packs, each with 11 cards, for a total of 396! The box has never been opened so we can assume that the cards are all in GEM MINT condition.

If you are interested in bidding on this Pokémon booster box, you can do so on Heritage Auctions' auction listing for the item by clicking here. Again, you have until 2:50 PM Central Time or 3:50 PM Eastern Time on Friday, June 18th, to do so. Good luck and happy exploring!