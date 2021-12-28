Pokémon TCG "No Set Symbol" Snorlax Card On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily with auction listing revolving around comics, video games, trading cards, and other such items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a special copy of Snorlax from the Pokémon Trading Card Game's Jungle expansion set up for auction! This Snorlax is a special card because it is a misprint and lacks a set symbol where there ought to be one. As a result, it is decidedly rarer than other copies of the card. Prospective bidders will have until Tuesday, December 28th, to place a bid on this remarkable card from the Pokémon TCG.

It is fairly obvious to seasoned collectors of the Pokémon TCG that this version of Snorlax comes from the game's second expansion set, Jungle. However, it's not expressly clear that this is true to the untrained eye, as it is missing that tell-tale "Vileplume flower" that the set showcases as a symbol that its cards are from Jungle. Misprints fetch high prices on social media sites like Facebook and any number of auction sites, sometimes exorbitantly high. Because of this card's age and very valuable Mint grade, this holofoil copy of Snorlax will inevitably be a remarkably rare find in any collection. Furthermore, according to the card's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Yawn! Featured on this card is the Pokémon that prefers to take a nap rather than battle, Snorlax! This Pokémon was a part of Ash Ketchum's team during the Orange Islands arc. After its long trip it stayed in Professor Oak's lab where you can pretty much guess what he's been up to during his time off — eating and sleeping! This particular copy is a "No Set Symbol" error. The artwork is by Ken Sugimori.

If you wish to get ahold of this remarkable misprinted card from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly remember that you will have until Tuesday, December 28th, to place a bid on it. You can find this card's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!