Pokémon TCG: Overgrowth Theme Deck Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals with auction listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar collectible items, has put a rare, sealed copy of the Overgrowth theme deck from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! A deck with a special place in the hearts of many original Pokémon TCG fans, this deck features water-type and grass-type Pokémon from the Base Set of the card game, including a holofoil copy of Gyarados, a sought-after card for many collectors. No matter the reason to want to acquire it, prospective bidders will have until Tuesday, November 2nd, to place a bid on this valuable and nostalgic theme deck.

From the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Is your dream to be the very best there ever was, but don't have a deck? If not, then here's the lot for you! A sealed Overgrowth Theme Deck. The deck includes 60 cards that together make up one of the strongest decks you'll find, it includes a combination of water and grass-type Pokémon. In addition you're guaranteed a holographic card from the Base Set! Also, included in the deck is 1 Pokémon coin, 10 damage counters, and 1 rule book – everything you need to start on your journey! The corners are lightly blunted and the wrapping is still intact. Overall condition is Excellent.

If you are looking to bid on this spectacular theme deck from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly remember that you will have until Tuesday, November 2nd, to do so. You can find the auction listing for this item on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!