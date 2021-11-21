Pokémon TCG Pairs With Ultra Pro For Brilliant Stars Portfolios

The Pokémon TCG and Ultra Pro have revealed two new products from their ongoing collaboration. These products will release as tie-ins to the February 2022 Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. You can check out two portfolios below made for holding Pokémon TCG cards that use the pack art from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars as the front and back covers to these products.

The four-pocket portfolio pictured to the left shows the main set mascot Arceus on the cover with the Mythical Pokémon Shaymin in its Sky Forme on the back cover. This portfolio has 10 pages for normal cards and two pages for jumbo cards. These pages will only fit Sword & Shield-era jumbo cards, not the oversized Sun & Moon-era jumbo cards. MSRP for this product is $7.99.

Then, the nine-pocket portfolio exclusively fits standard cards and has fourteen pages. It showcases the iconic Charizard on the cover with Whimiscott on the back. This is likely to be the more popular of these two Pokémon TCG products due to the hype around anything having to do with Charizard.

Here is how the Pokémon TCG describes the upcoming Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars expansion:

Overflowing with light, Arceus VSTAR descends from on high to share its celestial powers with other Pokémon V. Discover glimmering constellations and start your journey toward stellar greatness in the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Brilliant Stars expansion! Over 170 cards 4 brand-new Pokémon VSTAR 20 powerful Pokémon V and 3 enormous Pokémon VMAX 30 cards with special art in the Trainer Gallery subset More than 20 Trainer cards and a new Special Energy card Pokémon VSTAR evolve from Pokémon V and will play a major role in the Pokémon TCG metagame. Each Pokémon VSTAR has a VSTAR Power — an Ability or attack — with an extremely powerful effect that can decide the outcome of a battle. Players can use only one VSTAR Power per game, and those who use a VSTAR Power must flip over a VSTAR marker during the battle. In addition to their VSTAR Powers, Pokémon VSTAR have high HP and high-damage attacks, and they give up two Prize cards when Knocked Out. Trainers can look forward to seeing Arceus VSTAR, Charizard VSTAR, Shaymin VSTAR and Whimsicott VSTAR in Sword & Shield—Brilliant Stars.