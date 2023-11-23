Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards, Skeledirge

Pokémon TCG Paldean Fates Product Reveal: Skeledirge Ex Collection

Shiny Fuecoco, Shiny Crocalor, & Shiny Skeledirge ex will be featured in a Pokémon TCG: Paldean Fates Premium Collection as promo cards.

Article Summary Paldean Fates Shiny Skeledirge ex Premium Collection releases on February 9, 2024.

Collection includes 8 booster packs and Shiny Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge ex promos.

Gyarados ex Premium Collection and more SV Paldean Fates products are on the way.

Yesterday, we revealed the Meowscarada ex Premium Collection. The Paldean Starters are all getting their own Shiny ex cards in Premium Collections, and now we spotlight the Shiny Skeledrige ex Premium Collection. If you are a Fuecoco fan, this product reveal means that you will not have to cross your fingers, hoping for luck when opening packs of Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Shiny Fuecoco, Shiny Crocalor, and Shiny Skeledirge ex will all be guaranteed SV Black Star Promos in this collection. The Shiny Skeledirge ex Premium Collection will be released on February 9th, 2024, and will include eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs in addition to the promo cards. It also features a three-card display and a jumbo version of Shiny Skeledirge ex.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates releases for the first quarter of 2024:

Gyarados ex Premium Collection (release date not yet known): Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex reprint from Scarlet & Violet, a reverse holo card featuring a reprinted Magikarp, a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Gyarados. The price is not yet known. This may be a GameStop exclusive, but that, too, is not yet announced.

Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex reprint from Scarlet & Violet, a reverse holo card featuring a reprinted Magikarp, a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Gyarados. The price is not yet known. This may be a GameStop exclusive, but that, too, is not yet announced. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box (only available through preorder at Pokémon Center in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.): Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two copies of an illustration rare-style promo card featuring Mimikyu, with one showcasing the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories.

Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two copies of an illustration rare-style promo card featuring Mimikyu, with one showcasing the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box (available January 26, 2024): I ncludes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny illustration rare promo card featuring Mimikyu and various gameplay accessories.

ncludes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny illustration rare promo card featuring Mimikyu and various gameplay accessories. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection (available January 26, 2024): Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff, or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices.

Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff, or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Mini Tin (available February 9, 2024): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen or Flamigo.

Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen or Flamigo. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tin (available February 9, 2024): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex.

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Premium Collection (available February 9, 2024): Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display.

Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Booster Bundle (available February 23, 2024): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs.

