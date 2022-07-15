Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Opening: Unreleased Tin

The Pokémon TCG has now released one of its most interesting sets: Pokémon GO. This expansion is of course inspired by the hit mobile game of the same name that brought the whimsy of Pokémon to the real world with AR technology. Unlike a main series set, this expansion will not have booster boxes but will instead be released in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. The cards of this set focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. Some of the biggest hits in the set are Mewtwo VSTAR, Dragonite VSTAR, and two Alternate Arts. The Pokémon Company International has provided me with some of this set's products to open up for Bleeding Cool readers so we can get a taste of the cards. Today, let's crack open a Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Tin, a product that has yet to be released.

Take your first look at this unreleased product here, which is actually a little cooler than it seems upon first look as it has a hidden guaranteed holo that cannot be seen from the product's window.

This is also a cool product for sealed collectors, as there are three versions. One features Pikachu, one features Snorlax, and the other features Blissey. The guaranteed SWSH Black Star Promo that can be seen in the product's window features Pikachu holding a Gift from Pokémon GO as seen above. Next to it is a Snorlax card that isn't a Black Star Promo but is rather numbered within the official set. The special thing about this Snorlax, though, which you will find hidden behind the Pikachu prom card in the tin, is that it features a different style of foil than the Snorlax from the set. This means that if you are a completionist, this is something to pick up for sure. Note that the Blissey and Pikachu versions of the tins also feature a Galaxy Foil version of the Blissey and Pikachu holos from Pokémon GO. The bonus cards are the only notable difference from tin to tin, as the Pikachu SWSH Black Star Promo is the same through all three.

This product also features stickers and four packs. My pulls from this one were stellar, with a Mewtwo V, a peelable Ditto, and a Conkeldurr Alternate Art. There are only two Alt Arts in the entire set, so this was a big win.

Hit Count:

Holo Rares: 2

Peelable Dittos: 1

Pokémon-V: 1

Pokémon-VSTAR: 0

Pokémon-VMAX: 0

Radiant Pokémon: 0

Full Art: 0

Alt Art: 1

Secret Rare: 0

Let's take a closer look at that Conkeldurr V Alternate Art.

Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO is now in stores through a selection of special products. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more product openings as well as coverage of both the TCG and GO, the mobile game.