Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Dragonite Full Art

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. Some of the biggest hits in the set are Mewtwo VSTAR, Dragonite VSTAR, and two Alternate Arts. It will include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, let's take a look at another Full Art.

I think that pulling this Full Art Dragonite V will evoke warm memories of how exciting it used to be to see a fully evolved form in the wild while playing Pokémon GO. That aspect of the game has certainly change, as we have now had Dratini-themed events enough that it would be common for many players to be able to evolve as many Dratini up to Dragonair up to Dragonite as their hearts desire. Still, though, there was something special about those days before Shinies and before a lot of us even knew much about IVs when we'd find one of those ultimate rare catches. This Dragonite s also beautifully illustrated, with artist 5ban Graphics' use of blue and green flecked wth bits of gold serving as a stunning background for this first-ever Pseudo-Legendary Pokémon.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool. Also, stay tuned for details on the current TCG Crossover Event happening during June 2022 in Pokémon GO which features the release of Wimpod and TCG Hat Pikachu.