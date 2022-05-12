Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Melmetal V

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, let's take a look the Melmetal cards featured with this set.

The Melmetal pictured to the left can be pulled in actual booster packs of Pokémon GO, while the Melmetal to the right is a SWSH Black Star promo. That promo card can only be attained in V Battle Decks branded to this set, which I'll spotlight tomorrow, as there is a Mewtwo version as well.

Artist sagaji is responsible for the action-packed Melmetal V from the proper set as well as the Melmetal V from the V Battle Deck which shows the Pokémon flexing as it walks down the street, capturing that Pokémon GO vibe so well.

It makes sense that Melmetal and Meltan are such major features of this set, as they are the only species to ever appear in Pokémon GO first before any main series game. That was a major move for Niantic and is quite historic, as it has not yet been repeated. Generally, GO pulls from the main series rather than vice versa, so it's cool to see the TCG recognize the importance of this Melmetal spotlight.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.