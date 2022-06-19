Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Rainbow Rares

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, let's take a look at some of the set's Secret Rares.

Just like regular sets (meaning, sets that get booster boxes and have the current block's title as part of their name, i.e. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance), Pokémon GO will have Rainbow Rare versions of each VSTAR and VMAX in the set. That leaves us with Mewtwo and Dragonite VSTAR Rainbow Rares and a Melmetal VMAX Rainbow Rare. There are relatively few Secret Rares in this set, as it is an overall smaller collection of cards, so these three will be among the most sought-after cards in the set. I would guess that the Mewtwo VSTAR Gold Secret Rare and Mewtwo V Alternate Art will be the top chase cards of the set, followed by Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare and Dragonite VSTAR Rainbow Rare. There is also the Conkeldurr Alternate Art but, as much as I personally like it, it doesn't seem to have had the warmest reception in the collector community since its reveal.

