Pokémon TCG Product Review: Shining Fates Premium Collections

Pokémon TCG's latest set Battle Styles is making waves in the collector market, but the most hype set this year continues to be Shining Fates. This set has now released its second wave of products, following up the Elite Trainer Box, Tins, Pikachu V Box, and Mad Party Pin Collections with mini tins and Premium Collection Boxes. We previously reviewed all of these items when they were provided by the Pokémon Company, but we also want to let our readers know if these new products are worth your money. Let's take a look at what these Shining Fates Premium Collection Boxes offer.

The Promos

I'll go ahead and say it. The promo cards that come with this set are the best promos since last year's Pokémon TCG: Small But Mighty Premium Collection Box. The Shining Fates Premium Collections each come with two promos, a Full Art V and a Full Art VMAX featuring Shiny Crobat or Shiny Dragapult. These are in the same textured, glimmering style that is used in the Full Art Shiny cards within the Shining Fates packs, but these are Black Star Promos that can only be found in these boxes.

The Pokémon TCG Packs

These boxes both come with seven packs of Shining Fates. As far as your bang for your buck pack-wise, that is one more pack than the Shining Fats Boltund V, Eldegoss V, and Cramorant V tins and three less than the Elite Trainer Box. It's a great number of packs and, along with the promos, it's a great deal if you're lucky enough to find these at MSRP. Shining Fates is a terrific set that will be celebrated for a long time, and these are going to be looked back at rather fondly as collection boxes. Besides the set and products, being valuable, it's just a flat-out fun series of Pokémon TCG to open. There's something special when a set has a subset, whether it be a Shiny Vault or a Radiant Collection or whatever else, that adds major thrills to the pack ripping.

Overall

I'd compare these absolutely gorgeous boxes to the Hidden Fates Ultra Ball and Great Ball Collections as the pinnacle boxes of Shining Fates, just as those were for Hidden Fates. If you are a Pokémon TCG collector, these are the products to get so far in 2021.