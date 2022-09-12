Pokémon TCG Pull Rate Quest: Lost Origin Booster Box Opening #6

Too often, Pokémon TCG influencers will rush to make a sweeping statement about a new set's pull rates. It's going to be interesting to see how the latest set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, is seen because it is the second main series set in a row that has a special Trainer Gallery subset consisting of Character Cards, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot along with the new card type Radiant Pokémon. This increases the number of pulls that one can expect to get in a Sword & Shield – Lost Origin opening. In the interest of dispelling the idea that we can establish pull rates so early in a set's existence, I'm here with Pull Rate Quest, a series at Bleeding Cool where I open Pokémon TCG sets to show that you win some… and you lose some. I love the idea that openings like this can help show people what to expect in a set, but remember… a lot of it comes down to the luck of the draw. Let's open another booster box of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin and see what we can get in this installment of Pull Rate Quest.

I purchased this Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin booster box from Brothers Grim Games and Collectibles in Selden, NY. Here's the spread of the box:

Holo Rare: 6

Pokémon-V: 5

Pokémon VMAX: 0

Pokémon VSTAR: 2

Radiant Pokémon: 2

Full Art V: 0

Alternate Art V: 1

Full Art Trainer (Main Set): 1

Rainbow Rare: 0

Gold VSTAR: 0

Gold Trainer or Special Energy: 0

Trainer Gallery Hits: 5 Character Rare: 3 Character Super Rare: 1 Full Art TG Trainer: 0 Black & Gold VMAX: 1



Wow. A lot to say here.

This is the sixth installment of Pull Rate Quest for Lost Origin, yes… but it was overall the fourteenth booster box that I opened for this set. It took me fourteen boxes, that's 504 packs not even including the Build & Battles and loose packs and Elite Trainer box that I opened, to pull an Alternate Art. Keep in mind that because this set has fewer Alternate Arts than some previous sets, you may have trouble finding a box with your chase card.

The Trainer Gallery also presented ideal pulls. This box had both a Character Super Rare and a Black and Gold VMAX, bumping the overall quality of the hits way up.

From my perspective, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin has a similar hit rate to previous sets but the low presence of Alternate Arts makes that specific card type horrendously difficult to pull.