Pokémon TCG Releases Second Wave of Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates

The second wave of Shiny-themed products from Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates has now officially been released by the Pokémon TCG.

Article Summary New wave of ‘Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates’ TCG products released.

Includes Shiny Pokémon and SVP Black Star Promo cards.

Assortment of tins and collections debuted on February 9, 2024.

Additional upcoming Pokémon TCG releases announced for Q1 2024.

Last month, the Pokémon TCG began releasing the new special set, Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. The first wave of releases included an Elite Trainer Box and sticker blister packs. Now, we're getting another wave of Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates products featuring premium SVP Black Star Promo cards that showcase illustrations of Shiny Pokémon and more.

The three new products that have come out all feature multiple different options. The Mini Tins all feature a non-TCG art card of different varieties, while the Tin and Premium Collections showcase different promo cards.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Mini Tin (available now): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen, or Flamigo.

Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen, or Flamigo. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tin (available now): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex.

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Premium Collection (available now): Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversized Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the first quarter of 2024:

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Booster Bundle (available February 23, 2024): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs.

Includes six Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs. Melmetal ex Battle Deck (available February 23, 2024): Includes a ready-to-lay 60-card deck led by a reprint of Melmetal ex. This is a direct reprint of Melmetal ex from Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with no SVP Black Star Promo included.

Includes a ready-to-lay 60-card deck led by a reprint of Melmetal ex. This is a direct reprint of Melmetal ex from Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with no SVP Black Star Promo included. Houndoom ex Battle Deck (available February 23, 2024): Includes a ready-to-lay 60-card deck led by a reprint of Houndoom ex. This is a direct reprint of Houndoom ex from Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with no SVP Black Star Promo included.

Includes a ready-to-lay 60-card deck led by a reprint of Houndoom ex. This is a direct reprint of Houndoom ex from Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with no SVP Black Star Promo included. Mabosstiff ex Box (available February 23, 2024): Includes four booster packs, a Mabosstiff ex SVP Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of the Mabosstiff ex, and a holographic version of Masciff from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved.

Includes four booster packs, a Mabosstiff ex SVP Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of the Mabosstiff ex, and a holographic version of Masciff from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Combined Powers Premium Collection (available February 23, 2024): Includes eleven booster packs and an array of cards from Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic, including Ho-Oh ex, Suicune ex, Lugia ex, Mr. Mine foil, and three Pokémon Tool cards as foils. It also features a jumbo Lugia ex.

Includes eleven booster packs and an array of cards from Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic, including Ho-Oh ex, Suicune ex, Lugia ex, Mr. Mine foil, and three Pokémon Tool cards as foils. It also features a jumbo Lugia ex. Pokémon TCG Gift Box (available March 1, 2024): Includes six booster packs, seven as-of-yet unannounced promo cards, six vinyl stickers, a squishy, and a mini-portfolio. Nothing else is known at this point about this mysterious product.

Includes six booster packs, seven as-of-yet unannounced promo cards, six vinyl stickers, a squishy, and a mini-portfolio. Nothing else is known at this point about this mysterious product. Paldea Adventures Chest (available March 1, 2024): Includes six booster packs, seven foil promo cards, one sheet of stickers, one mini portfolio, and one squishy Pikachu toy. Five of the promo cards are reprints from Scarlet & Violet sets, while two of them are new SV Black Star Promos. The two new SVP Black Star Promos exclusive to this product are a Pikachu Illustration Rare drawn by saino misaki and a Sprigatito ex.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

