Pokémon TCG Releases The First Partner Pack: Alola Today

The next installment of Pokémon TCG's First Partner Pack series comes out today with First Partner Pack: Alola. This is the second of eight planned monthly releases that began in February with the Kalos region and will count down through the generations, with one release per month, until the final release of First Partner Pack: Kanto in October.

The First Partner Pack series reprints three cards featuring each generation's starter Pokémon as jumbo cards. Today's Alola pack will include three guaranteed oversized cards: Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio. Each card is brandished with the Pokémon 25th Anniversary logo and are designed to fit in a special oversized binder released by the Pokémon Center. So far, the jumbo cards in this First Partner Pack set include last month's release of Chespin, Scorbunny, and Sobble as well as the oversized Pikachu card, based on the original Base Set Pikachu, that came with the jumbo binder.

In addition to these three cards, each of the First Partner Pack sets will come with two packs of normally-sized Pokémon cards, featuring one older pack and one current set. So far, footage of people opening the First Partner Pack: Alola has shown all of the packs featured as Sun & Moon and Battle Styles. This will be a great way for people who haven't gotten their hands on Battle Styles to obtain a pack of this new expansion, which features chase cards including the Alternate Art Tyranitar V (known to the Pokémon TCG community as Sleepy Tyranitar), Alternate Art Secret Rare Urshifu cards, and Trainer Supporter cards featuring Phoebe, Cheryl, and Korinna as both Full Arts and Rainbow Rares.

Also, keep an eye on your local game stores, as many hobby shops are beginning to take customer pre-orders for the newly announced Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign set, which will be released on June 19th.