Pokémon TCG Reveals English-Exclusive Klara Full Art Promo Pokémon TCG has revealed a new English-exclusive Klara Full Art Promo that will come in the Klara Premium Tournament Collections in March.

The Pokémon TCG has revealed an exciting surprise for an upcoming product. We have known for some time that March 24th will see the release of two new Premium Tournament Collections featuring Klara and Cyrus, respectively. These products are noted for being shaped like milk boxes and for featuring Full Art Trainer Promo cards, card sleeves themed to said trainer, and more. We have already seen the Cyrus Full Art meant for that box, but it was not yet revealed if we'd be getting a new Klara Full Art or if it'd be a reprint from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, especially because there was no Klara Full Art from Japan that we had seen. Well, it appears we are getting an English-exclusive Klara in this box from the Pokémon TCG, as a new SWSH Black Star Promo featuring the fan-favorite Trainer has been revealed. The Klara Premium Tournament Collection includes seven booster packs, a deck box, Klara-themed card sleeves, a metallic coin, and other competitive items. It will include a Full Art Promo card featuring Klara and three copies of a holographic Trainer card for $39.99.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the first and second quarters of 2023:

Mimikyu ex Box (available March 3, 2023): Includes four booster packs, one promo card and oversize card featuring Mimikyu ex, and one foil promo card featuring Greavard. It will retail for $19.99.

