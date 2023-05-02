Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Blastoise Ex Pokémon TCG Japan completes the trilogy of Kanto Starter ex cards in the upcoming special Pokémon Card 151 set with Blastoise ex.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell. Today, let's take a look at another Pokémon ex from the set.

We're getting all 151 Kanto Pokémon in Dex order, so it makes sense that the three Starters will see their final evolutions get ex cards. First, we showed off the Charizard ex and Venusaur ex. Now, we complete the trilogy with Blastoise ex. This Blastoise ex is illustrated by PLANETA Yamashita. Yamashita is relatively new to the hobby compared to other V/VSTAR/ex mainstay artists like 5ban Graphics, with their first set being Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Cards by Yamashita that you'd likely recognize are the Mimikyu ex SV Black Star Promo from the first ex box of 2023, Mew V from Crown Zenith, and Regidrago VSTAR from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

