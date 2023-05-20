Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Ditto & Snorlax Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed a holographic Ditto and a sleepy uncommon Snorlax from the Kanto-themed set Pokémon Card 151.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell how Pokémon Card 151 will show up in the States. Today, let's take a look at look at some Normal-type cards from this upcoming Dex-based expansion.

Two fan-favorites from Kanto appear in today's previews. First, Ditto gets a cute holographic rare from artist KIYOTAKA OSHIYAMA. OSHIYAMA depicts Ditto squeezing out of a pile of mossy boulders to wave at us with a friendly face. I like the bright colors of this card, which will vibe well with the holographic pattern used during the current Scarlet & Violet era.

Then, Snorlax is pictured doing what he does best in the Kanto region: sleeping. Artist HYOGONOSUKE sets the scene beautifully by having the tree above casting a shadow on this Pokémon's voluminous belly.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.