Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Erika Merch

Is Erika such a popular character in the Pokémon TCG that even the Japanese card sleeves featuring the character will be expensive?

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set was released on June 16th in Japan. It has now been confirmed that this set will be the source of the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, titled Scarlet & Violet – 151. Today, let's take a look at look at some merch from this set.

It's no secret that Erika's Invitation Special Illustration Rare from this set is going a little bonkers. It's not quite as intense as the value of the Iono Special Illustration Rare from Japan's Clay Burst (which was adapted into the English-language Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved), but it still goes for a pretty penny. The Japanese version of the card is selling for $200 – $450 raw and over $1,500 graded PSA 10. Japanese collectors go wild for these Trainers, but the version we see in Scarlet & Violet – 151 will almost certainly be markedly lower in value. However, I'd suggest getting the Erika-themed merch while you can, because even the female Trainer-themed merch ends up going for high values as time goes on.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

