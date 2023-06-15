Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Zapdos

Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Zapdos Illustration Rare

Pokémon TCG has revealed Pokémon Card 151's epic Zapdos Special Illustration Rare ex which features the full Legendary Bird trio of Kanto.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable because it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell how Pokémon Card 151 will show up in the States. Today, let's take a look at look at another Special Illustration Rare from this set.

The Zapdos Special Illustration Rare ex depicts all three Legendary Birds from Kanto by including Articuno and Moltres soaring next to the card's focus Pokémon. It gives Hidden Fates vibes, evoking the set that had the Articuno, Zapdos, & Moltres Alternate Art GX as a SM Black Star Promo and the Rainbow Rare version of the card as a Secret Rare. This new Zapdos Special Illustration Rare ex is drawn by Shiburingaru. Shiburingaru debuted in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with Ariados Character Rare and an Acerola's Premonition.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

