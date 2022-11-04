Pokémon TCG Reveals Products & Pack Art For Crown Zenith

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool revealed the name of the special Pokémon TCG set coming in January 2023 as Crown Zenith. Today, we are excited to showcase the pack art and products coming along with this special set that will close out the Sword & Shield era. Let's get into the details.

The Pokémon TCG announces:

The Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith expansion will introduce a multitude of new art styles and unique illustrations, with an emphasis on alternate art cards, including the first-ever special art Pokémon VSTAR. Crown Zenith will also introduce a Galarian Gallery subset of 70 cards highlighting regular Pokémon, Pokémon V, Pokémon VMAX, Pokémon VSTAR and Supporter cards with special illustrations that showcase the uniqueness of each featured Pokémon and character.

The cards in this Galarian Gallery are made up the Art Rares and Special Art Rares shown in VSTAR Universe out of Japan. It is expected that Crown Zenith will be a direct adaptation of VSTAR Universe while also including cards cut from previous Sword & Shield era sets.

Fans can look forward to discovering Mewtwo VSTAR, Darkrai VSTAR and Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR in the Galarian Gallery. In addition, with a new linked illustration feature, Trainers will also have the chance to collect and connect nine different Galarian Gallery cards to reveal a larger image.

We have not yet seen any previews of this nine-card image coming from Japan, but as a binder collector with a major preference for nine-pocket albums, this is terrific news. The announcement continues:

Noteworthy cards from the expansion include: 17 Pokémon V Five Pokémon VMAX Eight Pokémon VSTAR including Zacian VSTAR and Zamazenta VSTAR Three Radiant Pokémon featuring Shiny Charizard, Shiny Charjabug and Shiny Eternatus

Let's take a look at the products coming from Crown Zenith.

Crown Zenith products include:

Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box (available January 20, 2023): Includes 10 Crown Zenith booster packs, one special art card featuring Lucario VSTAR and various gameplay accessories

Crown Zenith Collection—Regieleki V or Regidrago V (available January 20, 2023): Includes four Crown Zenith booster packs, one promo card and oversize card featuring Regieleki V or Regidrago V and one non-V foil promo card

Crown Zenith Mini Tins (available February 17, 2023): Includes two Crown Zenith booster packs and one sticker sheet

Crown Zenith Special Collection—Pikachu VMAX (available February 17, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, one etched promo card and one oversize promo card featuring Pikachu VMAX and one foil promo card featuring Pikachu V

Crown Zenith Tins (available March 17, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs and one full art promo card featuring Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos or Galarian Moltres

Crown Zenith Pin Collection—Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon (available April 14, 2023): Includes three Crown Zenith booster packs; one promo card featuring Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon; and one corresponding pin

Crown Zenith Premium Playmat Collection—Morpeko V-UNION (available April 14, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, one Professor Burnet card, one playmat and one oversize card

Crown Zenith Premium Figure Collection—Shiny Zacian or Shiny Zamazenta (available May 5, 2023): Includes 11 Crown Zenith booster packs; one etched promo card featuring either Shiny Zacian V or Shiny Zamazenta V; one corresponding Shiny figure and a Shiny pin; and one set of card sleeves