Pokémon TCG Reveals Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift Pack Art & More

Pokémon TCG reveals Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift pack art, Elite Trainer Boxes featuring Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant, & more.

We knew it was coming, but what could be more exciting than an official reveal? The Pokémon TCG has announced the full product line-up along with an image of pack art and more for the next main series set, Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift. This expansion is set to make its release on November 3rd, with pre-release events giving us an early taste of the set two weeks prior.

Here's what the Pokémon TCG had to say about the newly revealed Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift:

Inspired by the Paradox Pokémon from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, Scarlet & Violet—Paradox Rift will introduce Ancient and Future Pokémon and Trainer cards, as recently unveiled during the 2023 Pokémon World Championships. Embodying toughness and power, Ancient Pokémon tend to have direct attacks that do a lot of damage, and they're more difficult to Knock Out. Harnessing speed and technique, Future Pokémon tend to have Abilities and attacks with extra effects that allow for clever maneuvers and crafty strategy. In addition, Ancient Trainer cards tend to assist Ancient Pokémon, while Future Trainer cards tend to assist Future Pokémon. Technical Machines will also return to the Pokémon TCG in the upcoming expansion, where they'll appear as new Pokémon Tool cards that allow access to a new attack while attached.

The set will include:

13 Pokémon ex and seven Tera Pokémon ex

34 illustration rare Pokémon

15 special illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter cards

28 ultra rare full-art etched Pokémon ex and Supporter cards

Seven hyper rare gold etched cards

Let's take a look at the Elite Trainer Boxes. This time, we are getting two: one featuring Roaring Moon on the box art with a Screaming Tail Illustration Rare SV Black Star Promo and the other featuring Iron Valiant on the box art with a Iron Bundle Illustration Rare SV Black Star Promo. There will also be Pokémon Center Exclusive versions of these boxes.

