Pokémon TCG Reveals Tag Team Pikachu & Zekrom Premium Collection

The Pokémon TCG surprises just keep on coming. Earlier this month, the 2021 version of the Trainer's Toolkit surprised collectors and players alike by including two SM (Sun & Moon) Black Star Promos. This is odd, as we have now been in the SWSH (Sword & Shield) era for almost two full years. It seems as if the Sun & Moon-era content will keep edging its way into the current product line-up, as Australian retailers have now revealed solicitations and pictures for a new product: the Tag Team Pikachu & Zekrom-GX Premium Collection which contains a shocker of a card.

It takes a little backstory to understand how strange this is. The Japanese Pokémon TCG closed out the Sun & Moon era with a high-class set called Tag Team All-Stars that included many cards that were never adapted into English. This included popular Full Art Trainers such as Sightseer as well as a larger selection of Secret Rare Gold Tag Team GX cards.

Now, with a huge span of time having passed, the Pokémon TCG is finally rolling out these cards in English it seems, long after Pokémon-V has replaced GX as the current Ultra Rare style of card. It has since been confirmed that a Resiram & Charizard-GX Premium Collection will follow this Pikachu & Zekrom-GX Premium Collection.

Could this mean that we'll see a Premium Collection for every Gold Card from that era? Here is a list of the Gold cards from Tag Team All-Stars that haven't been adapted in English… yet.

Reshiram & Charizard-GX

Pikachu & Zekrom-GX

Mewtwo & Mew-GX

Greninja & Zororark-GX

Lucario & Melmetal-GX

Garchomp & Giratina-GX

Moltres & Zapdos & Articuno-GX

That isn't even mentioning the Full Art Trainers, Rainbow Rares, and Full Art Pokémon-GX that never made it over to the States. These would all certainly make hugely popular gifts for the holiday season, as these boxes will include a Gold Card, an oversized Gold Card, and a whopping ten packs.