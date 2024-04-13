Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Temporal Forces, The Pokémon Company International

Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces ETB Opening

Let's open up an Elite Trainer Box and Build & Battle Box from Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces, the new Pokémon TCG expansion.

Article Summary Unboxing Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces TCG with paradox Pokémon and ACE SPEC cards.

Elite Trainer Box and Build & Battle Box from Pokémon TCG's latest set explored.

Opened standard Walking Wake ETB with 2 ex and 1 Full Art Trainer card pulls.

Build & Battle Box guarantees promo card, scored an additional ex card.

Pokémon TCG has released its third main series set of the current Paldea-themed era: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces. This set introduces a new species of Paradox Pokémon originally found in the DLCs. These species include the Ancient ancestors of the Legendary Beasts of Johto (Walking Wake, Gouging Fire, Raging Bolt) and the Future descendants of the Legendary Swords of Justice from Unova (Iron Leaves, Iron Bolder, Iron Crown). Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces also reintroduced ACE SPEC cards with unique textured foil and coloring. The source material for Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces are Japan's Cyber Judge and Wild Force sets. The Secret Rare section of Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces includes Full Arts, Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, and Gold Hyper Rares. The Pokémon Company International was kind enough to supply us with new Temporal Forces products so we can give you an analysis of this set. These products include a Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces booster box, a Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces Elite Trainer Box, and a Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces Build & Battle box. In this installment of our opening, we'll be opening the Elite Trainer Box and Build & Battle box.

There are four versions of the Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces Elite Trainer Box. The standard versions can be found in shops and feature box artwork of Walking Wake and a Flutter Mane Illustration Rare promo card or box artwork of Iron Leaves and an Iron Thorn Illustration Rare promo card. There are Pokémon Center versions of both of these, which feature a special stamp on the promo cards in addition to the regular version. The standard ETBs have nine packs, and the Pokémon Center ones have eleven. I opened up a standard Walking Wake Elite Trainer Box for this piece.

Let's take a look at what we got.

My hits included:

Pokémon ex: 2

Tera Pokémon ex: 0

ACE SPEC:

Full Art Pokémon: 0

Full Art Trainer: 1

Illustration Rare:

Special Illustration Rare: 0

Hyper Rare Gold: 0

Overall, a standard Elite Trainer Box. ETBs can be rough because nine packs are truly random. You could hit almost as well as with a booster box if you're supremely lucky, or you could walk away with no major pulls if you are the opposite. Here, we got two ex and one nice Full Art Trainer, which makes this a worthy box.

I do love the addition of Illustration Rare promo cards to these Elite Trainer Boxes, which makes them worth the price of admission even if the opening ends up being rough.

Build & Battle Boxes are offered for sale during pre-release weekend ahead of a set's official release date and remain available after that. These contain four packs as well as a deck-building kit that features one of four stamped promo cards.

Let's take a look at what we got.

My hits included:

Pokémon ex: 1

It had to be one of the two ex cards I pulled in the ETB, didn't it?

Like ETBs, Build & Battle boxes feature a promo card, which ensures you'll never get completely washed by opening one of these.

