Pokémon TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Xerneas Pokémon Cards

In honor of the landmark Luminous Legends X event in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Xerneas cards from the Pokémon TCG. This includes both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Xerneas picks in the comments below.

We usher this new (at the time) Legendary Pokémon into the TCG with a very standard but iconic card by 5ban Graphics, the studio now mostly known for illustrating most of the current Pokémon Vs. They can sometimes create cards that look a bit too CGI in style, but this Xerneas matches the iconic style of Ken Sugimori well without jacking it. Add to that the background, which looks to be some sort of portal to a Fairy realm, and we have a killer debut card on our hands.

5ban Graphics also contributed the first Full Art Xerneas card with this beautiful, textured EX that appeared in the base XY set. Easily one of my all-time favorite Full Arts, this beautiful card makes it appear as if Xerneas is galloping through an aurora as will-o-the-wisps follow closely behind.

Eske Yoshinob gets in on the Xerneas action with the 149th Black Star Promo of the XY era. Interestingly, the lineart of this card was used for an earlier promo, but the Pokémon TCG released this special version showcasing Xerneas as a Shiny. Shiny Pokémon have become major incentives in modern sets like Hidden Fates and Shining Fates, but during the XY era, you'd regularly see Shiny Pokémon like this graceful Xerneas pop up as promos and in sets.

Finally, we end with another 5ban Graphics joint, and this time it's with a Xerneas BREAK. BREAK cards were a short-lived feature of the TCG that allowed the card to play horizontally on top of the standard version of the card. These cards made the Pokémon look like golden statues with a prism holo background. These weren't very popular, but something about seeing this majestic Legendary Pokémon in this golden form is awesome to me.