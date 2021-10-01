Pokémon TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Yamask Cards

In honor of the current Yamask feature in the Pokémon GO Research Breakthrough Box, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Yamask cards from the Pokémon TCG. This includes both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Yamask picks in the comments below.

Black & White – Noble Victories Yamask : Yamask first appeared in the Black & White era of the TCG, as it was introduced in that same era of the games which focused on the Unova region. Here, Midori Harada draws a Yamask that looks like it is swooping down, on the attack.

: Yamask first appeared in the Black & White era of the TCG, as it was introduced in that same era of the games which focused on the Unova region. Here, draws a Yamask that looks like it is swooping down, on the attack. Black & White – Dark Explorers Yamask : With this flying Yamask illustrated by Aya Kusube , the concept of the Pokémon — a spirit that is heartbroken at its memories of being human, carrying around a mask of its living face and crying — is encapsulated clearer than any other card I've seen. You can see the sadness on its face here. With the foggy coloring, there's a funereal vibe to the card that makes this my favorite Yamask card so far.

: With this flying Yamask illustrated by , the concept of the Pokémon — a spirit that is heartbroken at its memories of being human, carrying around a mask of its living face and crying — is encapsulated clearer than any other card I've seen. You can see the sadness on its face here. With the foggy coloring, there's a funereal vibe to the card that makes this my favorite Yamask card so far. Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder Yamask: This Yamask card may seem to evoke a classic style of Pokémon TCG cards to some collectors. That all comes down to the use of Ken Sugimori's artwork. Sugimori is the main artist and designer for Pokémon as a franchise, and his artwork is often used by the TCG and placed atop stylized backgrounds to create that classic Pokémon style. For example, if you go to Pokemon.com and check out Yamask's profile, this exact artwork is used. That may make these cards seem a bit static to some but, for me, it reminds me of the early Base Set days of the TCG when this was the norm for cards. Personally, I love it.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for daily Pokémon TCG coverage.