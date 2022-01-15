Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism Expansion: Complete Review

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows), we now move to a set that introduced a new card type to the Pokémon TCG. Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism was released on February 2nd, 2018 and introduced Prism Stars to the hobby. This style of holographic card could be pulled in the reverse holo slot, making for quite a dynamic pack-opening experience. This set also includes one of the most valuable and sought-after cards in all of the Sun & Moon era. Now, at the end of our journey, let's take one last look at the set for a complete expansion review.

The Full Art Trainer craze in the Pokémon TCG

Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism introduced Prism Stars to the hobby, offering more dynamic box opening by creating the possibility of encountering a special card in the reverse holo slot. This would remain active in the Pokémon TCG for multiple sets, which shows a lasting positive impact. Beyond this improvement that it makes on the Sun & Moon era, Ultra Prism is largely known for its strong selection of Full Art Trainers.

The Cards

Though the common and uncommon cards of Ultra Prism have few standouts especially in comparison to the terrific standard cards of Burning Shadows, there is a lot to love about the set's rares and above. In addition to Prism Stars, this set offers Full Arts and Rainbow Rares featuring Leafeon and Glaceon and two Gold Pokémon cards. Notably, Ultra Prism is the only main series Sun & Moon era set to include Pokémon on Gold Secret Rares, as this was generally saved for special sets like Dragon Majesty and Hidden Fates.

As I mentioned before, though, it's truly all about the Full Art trainers in this set. It's perhaps the strongest selection of Full Art Trainers in this history of the Pokémon TCG up to the point that the set came out, with stunning cards featuring Lusamine, Pokémon Fan Club, Cynthia, and of course the chase card of the set, the Full Art Lillie.

Overall

Catch the full multi-part breakdown of the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism right here. By introducing Prism Stars, stunning the hobby with a historic selection of Full Art trainers, including Gold Pokémon, and featuring Eeveelution chase cards, Ultra Prism ties with Burning Shadows as the best set of its era up to the point it was released. While later sets topple it, it was a stunning set then and remains a strong set now.

FINAL RATING: 7.5/10