Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest Pull Rate Quest #1

Too often, Pokémon TCG influencers will rush to make a sweeping statement about a new set's pull rates. It's going to be interesting to see how the latest set, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, is seen because it is the third main series set in a row that has a special Trainer Gallery subset consisting of Character Cards, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot along with the new card type Radiant Pokémon. This increases the number of pulls that one can expect to get in a Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest opening. In the interest of dispelling the idea that we can establish pull rates so early in a set's existence, I'm here with Pull Rate Quest, a series at Bleeding Cool where I open Pokémon TCG sets to show that you win some… and you lose some. I love the idea that openings like this can help show people what to expect in a set, but remember… a lot of it comes down to the luck of the draw. Let's open a booster box of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest and see what we can get in this installment of Pull Rate Quest.

I purchased this Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest booster box from Brothers Grim Games and Collectibles in Selden, NY. Here's the spread of the box:

Holo Rare: 7

Pokémon-V: 4

Pokémon VMAX: 0

Pokémon VSTAR: 2

Radiant Pokémon: 3

Full Art V: 2

Alternate Art V: 0

Full Art Trainer (Main Set): 0

Rainbow Rare: 0

Gold VSTAR: 0

Gold Trainer or Special Energy: 1

Trainer Gallery Hits: 4 Character Rare: 3 Character Super Rare: 1 Full Art TG Trainer: 0 Black & Gold VMAX: 0



A terrific box, and a strange one. I noted earlier that Silver Tempest is the third set in a row to feature both a Trainer Gallery and Radiant cards, which means that the Reverse Holo slot is super activated here. Note that I was able to get all three Radiants in this set in one box, which is the first time that has ever happened to me. (And trust, I buy a lot of boxes when sets come out. Full addict!) Both the main set pulls and the Trainer Gallery also came through. I got two Full Arts and a Secret Rare from the main set, which is the exact spread I like to think of as an idea number of high-level hits. The Trainer Gallery offered three Character Rares and a Character Super Rare with Kricketune V, which means that we had a total of seven big hits in the Reverse slot. Strong!