Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest Pull Rate Quest #4

Too often, Pokémon TCG influencers will rush to make a sweeping statement about a new set's pull rates. It's going to be interesting to see how the latest set, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, is seen because it is the third main series set in a row that has a special Trainer Gallery subset consisting of Character Cards, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot along with the new card type Radiant Pokémon. This increases the number of pulls that one can expect to get in a Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest opening. In the interest of dispelling the idea that we can establish pull rates so early in a set's existence, I'm here with Pull Rate Quest, a series at Bleeding Cool where I open Pokémon TCG sets to show that you win some… and you lose some. I love the idea that openings like this can help show people what to expect in a set, but remember… a lot of it comes down to the luck of the draw. Let's open another booster box of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest and see what we can get in this installment of Pull Rate Quest.

I purchased this Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest booster box from Brothers Grim Games and Collectibles in Selden, NY. Here's the spread of the box:

Holo Rare: 6

Pokémon-V: 4

Pokémon VMAX: 0

Pokémon VSTAR: 2

Radiant Pokémon: 3

Full Art V: 1

Alternate Art V: 0

Full Art Trainer (Main Set): 0

Rainbow Rare: 1

Gold VSTAR: 0

Gold Trainer or Special Energy: 0

Trainer Gallery Hits: 4 Character Rare: 3 Character Super Rare: 1 Full Art TG Trainer: 0 Black & Gold VMAX: 0



This is the second booster box from which I was able to pull all three Radiant Pokémon in the set. A big part of my Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance Pull Rate Quest series earlier this year as examining the relationship between Radiant pulls and Trainer Gallery pulls. With both cards activated in the Reverse Holo slot, I wondered if the addition of Radiants to Astral Radiance and onward would decrease the number of Trainer Gallery pulls… and my findings showed that Trainer Gallery pulls remained consistent with those of Brilliant Stars which didn't have Radiants, showing that Radiants decrease the number of Reverse Holos you pull (excellent, get rid of the card type, Pokémon TCG!) instead of Trainer Gallery hits. I have noticed the same for Lost Origin so don't take this as any indication of the opposite, but I do want to note that the Trainer Gallery hits in this box were pretty low. I've come to expect about five from a box and have seen up to seven multiple times. That's just how the cookie crumbles! Otherwise, this was a solid box with a Full Art V and Secret Rare.