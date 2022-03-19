Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Heatran V & VMAX

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will likely feature Full Arts, Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more in the set. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are surely going to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at two Heatran cards, including one that flip-turned upside down an assumption many of us had made about the future of the Pokémon TCG.

I like to celebrate a bit when I predict things to come accurately, so I also have to accept my Ls. I assumed along with many Pokémon TCG collectors that the era of VMAXes was over. VSTARs arrived as what seemed like a replacement and the title of Japan's VMAX Climax seemed like a clear sendoff. However, Time Gazer and Space Juggler will bring back VMAX after just two sets without this card type and mechanic. So far, we have seen Heatran V and Heatran VMAX, both of which are sick illustrations. It has not yet been confirmed what other VMAXes, if any, in these dual sets will be, but I'm on deck to report when news comes in. I do expect, though, that VMAXes will be few and far between in this and future sets, as the Sword & Shield era is wrapping up at the end of 2022.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.