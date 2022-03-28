Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Hisuian Sneasler V

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will likely feature Full Arts, Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more in the set. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are surely going to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at a new regional evolution variant that arrived in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

If that Pokémon looks familiar, that's because it is the evolution of a different version of a franchise classic: Sneasel. Sneasel initially arrived in the world of Pokémon with the release of the Gold & Silver versions, which introduced the Johto region. It would take two more generations to reveal its evolution, Weavile, which arrived with the Sinnoh region. Now, Legends: Arceus takes Sinnoh back to ancient times when it was called Hisui and species existed differently. Thus, we get Hisuian Sneasler, an entirely new evolution that evolves from Hisuian Sneasel. Normally a Dark/Ice-type, Sneasel becomes a Fighting/Poison-type in its Hisuian variant, though the TCG retains its Dark-typing due to its more limited spread of types. Sneasler retains the Fighting/Poison-typing when evolved. This species can be compared to Meowth, which normally evolves into Persian, but instead evolves into Perrserker when it's a Galarian Meowth.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.