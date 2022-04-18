Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Palkia Alt Art

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue to VSTAR mechanic introduced this year. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are likely to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at the Space Juggler set mascot Alt Art and Full Art. (Note that in Japan, Full Arts are considered Secret Rares while the English-language sets count them as part of the numbered set.)

Say what you want about the horse-based designs of Dialga and Palkia in their Origin Formes, but both of them are absolutely stunning in their Alt Arts. Dialga's card showed the Pokémon as a reality-bending god of time in a colorful illustration by Mitsuhiro Arita, so now let's take a look at the Origin Forme Palkia Alt Art. Oswaldo KATO illustrates a chessboard of space as Palkia's mere presence causes the world to shift around it. Then, the Full Art equivalent of the same card pictured to the right shows a crystalline blue and green shattered background. This looks like one of those cards where it's going to look absolutely stunning when you pull it as an etched foil.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.