Pokémon TCG To Release Arceus VSTAR Premium Collection

We have a surprise product on our hands! Arceus VSTAR Premium Collection is coming to Amazon only on September 30th, but be sure to note that this may not be what you think it is. Bleeding Cool previously covered the announcement of the Arceus Ultra-Premium Collection, which is said to have Alternate Art (or "Special Art") Arceus cards. This, while similar in name, is an entirely different product. This Arceus VSTAR Premium Collection will contain ten booster packs and reprints of the Arceus V and Arceus VSTAR from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. These are direct reprints and are not Alternate Art cards. They are the same exact cards that can be pulled from booster packs.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the second half of 2022:

Sword & Shield – Lost Origin pre-release events: Featuring Build & Battle Boxes with four booster packs and four available SWSH Black Star Promos, one random selection in each box. Begins on August 27th.

Featuring Build & Battle Boxes with four booster packs and four available SWSH Black Star Promos, one random selection in each box. Begins on August 27th. Heavy Hitters Premium Collection: This box features fourteen booster packs along with reprinted cards featuring Lucario V, Tyranitar V, a holo Lucario, and a holo Tyranitar from previous sets. This product does not feature any exclusive SWSH Black Star Promos. Prices have not yet been announced. Releasing September 1st.

This box features fourteen booster packs along with reprinted cards featuring Lucario V, Tyranitar V, a holo Lucario, and a holo Tyranitar from previous sets. This product does not feature any exclusive SWSH Black Star Promos. Prices have not yet been announced. Releasing September 1st. Holiday Calendar Box: This box features eight promo cards, new SWSH fun packs, six booster packs, and more. We do not currently have information on the promo cards. Releasing September 1st.

This box features eight promo cards, new SWSH fun packs, six booster packs, and more. We do not currently have information on the promo cards. Releasing September 1st. Trick or Trade BOOster Packs: This $14.99 bundle will include 40 mini booster packs featuring cards from previous sets stamped with a Pikachu Pumpkin. This is intended as a means to give children low-cost packs on Halloween. Releasing September 1st.

This $14.99 bundle will include 40 mini booster packs featuring cards from previous sets stamped with a Pikachu Pumpkin. This is intended as a means to give children low-cost packs on Halloween. Releasing September 1st. Sword & Shield – Lost Origin Set Drop: Featuring booster packs, booster boxes, booster bundles, Elite Trainer Boxes, three-pack blisters, and single-pack blisters. Releasing September 9th.

Featuring booster packs, booster boxes, booster bundles, Elite Trainer Boxes, three-pack blisters, and single-pack blisters. Releasing September 9th. Infernape V box: Retailing for $19.99, this will be a normal V box with a card, its jumbo version, and four packs. Infernape V is a SWSH Black Star Promo exclusive to this box. Releasing September 9th.

Retailing for $19.99, this will be a normal V box with a card, its jumbo version, and four packs. Infernape V is a SWSH Black Star Promo exclusive to this box. Releasing September 9th. Origin Forme Dialga Premium Collection & Origin Forme Palkia Premium Collection: These $39.99 boxes will feature a Full Art V and VSTAR Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia, respectively. Each of these are brand new SWSH Black Star Promos. These will each have six booster packs. Releasing October 7th.

These $39.99 boxes will feature a Full Art V and VSTAR Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia, respectively. Each of these are brand new SWSH Black Star Promos. These will each have six booster packs. Releasing October 7th. Zeraora VMAX & VSTAR Battle Box: This will include four booster packs three SWSH Black Star Promos: Zeraora V, Zeraora VMAX, and Zeraora VSTAR. It will be released on October 14th, 2022, for $29.99.

This will include four booster packs three SWSH Black Star Promos: Zeraora V, Zeraora VMAX, and Zeraora VSTAR. It will be released on October 14th, 2022, for $29.99. Deoxys VMAX & VSTAR Battle Box: This will include four booster packs three SWSH Black Star Promos: Deoxys V, Deoxys VMAX, and Deoxys VSTAR. It will be released on October 14th, 2022, for $29.99.

This will include four booster packs three SWSH Black Star Promos: Deoxys V, Deoxys VMAX, and Deoxys VSTAR. It will be released on October 14th, 2022, for $29.99. Virizion V box: Retailing for $19.99, this will be a normal V box with a Virizion V, its jumbo version, and four packs. It also includes a reprint of Keldeo from Astral Radiance with no changes to the art. Releasing October 14th.

Retailing for $19.99, this will be a normal V box with a Virizion V, its jumbo version, and four packs. It also includes a reprint of Keldeo from Astral Radiance with no changes to the art. Releasing October 14th. October 2022 V Battle Decks: Two will be released for $14.99 each, respectively, featuring the same Vs. from the Deoxys & Zeraora Battle Box products. Releasing October 14th.

Two will be released for $14.99 each, respectively, featuring the same Vs. from the Deoxys & Zeraora Battle Box products. Releasing October 14th. Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Premium Collection: Includes a Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR and Hisuian Zoroark V as SWSH Black Star Promos, an oversized version of the VSTAR, six Pokémon TCG booster packs, a coin, and a pin. It will retail for $39.99 and will be released on October 28th.

Includes a Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR and Hisuian Zoroark V as SWSH Black Star Promos, an oversized version of the VSTAR, six Pokémon TCG booster packs, a coin, and a pin. It will retail for $39.99 and will be released on October 28th. Sword & Shield: Charizard Ultra Premium Collection: The box will include three SWSH Black Star Promos featuring a new etched foil Charizard V, Charizard VMAX, and Charizard VSTAR, along with Charizard-themed sleeves, a metal coin, damage counter dice, and more. It will notably contain sixteen Sword & Shield-era booster packs. It will be released on October 28th and will retail for $119.99.

The box will include three SWSH Black Star Promos featuring a new etched foil Charizard V, Charizard VMAX, and Charizard VSTAR, along with Charizard-themed sleeves, a metal coin, damage counter dice, and more. It will notably contain sixteen Sword & Shield-era booster packs. It will be released on October 28th and will retail for $119.99. Hisuian Electrode V box: Retailing for $19.99, this will be a normal V box with a card, its jumbo version, and four packs. Hisuian Electrode V is a SWSH Black Star Promo exclusive to this box. Releasing November 4th.

Retailing for $19.99, this will be a normal V box with a card, its jumbo version, and four packs. Hisuian Electrode V is a SWSH Black Star Promo exclusive to this box. Releasing November 4th. Giratina V, Rotom V, and Gallade V Tins: These $24.99 tins will feature five booster packs and one Pokémon-V exclusive to the tin featuring either Origin Forme Giratina, Rotom, or Gallade. Each of these are brand new SWSH Black Star Promos. Releasing Fall 2022.

These $24.99 tins will feature five booster packs and one Pokémon-V exclusive to the tin featuring either Origin Forme Giratina, Rotom, or Gallade. Each of these are brand new SWSH Black Star Promos. Releasing Fall 2022. Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest pre-release events: Featuring Build & Battle Boxes with four booster packs and four available SWSH Black Star Promos, one random selection in each box. Begins on October 29th.

Featuring Build & Battle Boxes with four booster packs and four available SWSH Black Star Promos, one random selection in each box. Begins on October 29th. Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest Set Drop: Featuring booster packs, booster boxes, booster bundles, Elite Trainer Boxes, three-pack blisters, and single-pack blisters. Releasing November 11th.

Featuring booster packs, booster boxes, booster bundles, Elite Trainer Boxes, three-pack blisters, and single-pack blisters. Releasing November 11th. Arceus VSTAR Ultra Premium Collection: There is nothing yet known about this product except that it will be released in Winter 2022.