Pokémon TCG To Release Gallade, Giratina, & Rotom V Tins

In Fall 2022, the Pokémon TCG will release three new tins. These tins will be themed to and will feature promo cards of Origin Forme Giratina V, Rotom V, and Gallade V. These $24.99 tins will feature five Pokémon TCG booster packs and one Pokémon-V exclusive to the tin. These Origin Forme Giratina, Rotom, or Gallade cards are brand new SWSH Black Star Promos and cannot be pulled in any booster packs. This is the first time we're seeing the Giratina V promo card, as it has not yet been revealed in Japan yet.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the second half of 2022:

Sword & Shield – Lost Origin pre-release events: Featuring Build & Battle Boxes with four booster packs and four available SWSH Black Star Promos, one random selection in each box.

Featuring Build & Battle Boxes with four booster packs and four available SWSH Black Star Promos, one random selection in each box. Heavy Hitters Premium Collection: This box features fourteen booster packs along with reprinted cards featuring Lucario V, Tyranitar V, a holo Lucario, and a holo Tyranitar from previous sets. This product does not feature any exclusive SWSH Black Star Promos. Prices have not yet been announced. Releasing September 1st.

These $39.99 boxes will feature a Full Art V and VSTAR Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia, respectively. Each of these are brand new SWSH Black Star Promos. These will each have six booster packs. Releasing October 7th. An as-of-yet untitled Ultra-Premium Collection: Retailing for approximately $120, this collection will feature three "etched foil special art cards" as a V, VMAX, and VSTAR. It will also include sixteen booster packs, a coin, sleeves, and more. The last time we saw an Ultra-Premium Collection was the highly coveted Celebrations UPC, which ended up going for exorbitantly high prices in the secondary market. Before that, the only other times we saw Ultra Premium Collections were for SWSH Zacian and Zamazenta Gold Ultra-Premium Collection, as well as the Shiny Rayquaza-themed UPC for the special set Hidden Fates. Releasing October 2022.

