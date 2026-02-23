Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Beastro, Timberline Studio

Beastro Releases Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

You can try out a totally free demo for Beastro this week, as the cooking title is taking part in Steam Next Fest until March 2

Article Summary Beastro demo is free to play on Steam during Next Fest until March 2, offering a spoiler-free experience.

Play as chef Panko in Palo Pori, a cozy village threatened by monsters beyond its peaceful walls.

Gather ingredients, cook mouthwatering dishes, and customize your restaurant to delight villagers.

Feed and empower Caretaker adventurers with tailored meals to help them save the world from darkness.

Indie game developer and publisher Timberline Studio has released a Steam Next Fest demo for their latest game, Beastro. The team has put together a small demo of the cooking title for you to try out, enough to try out the title without any kind of spoilers. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the demo is available through March 2.

Beastro

Palo Pori is a beautiful and peaceful village of artisans and tastemakers. Beyond the village's protective wall, darkness has begun to stir. Ravenous monsters have claimed the land and threaten to sink their teeth into this final morsel of hope and happiness. Play as Panko, a young, talented chef, helping to run the local eatery. When Panko's teacher goes missing, a mysterious visitor arrives with warnings of the dangers beyond the wall. It's up to Panko to step up and take over the restaurant and tend to the ingredients and patrons. But that's not all, Panko also finds himself serving the Caretakers, brave adventurers, sent to save the world. In this adventure, preserving peace starts in the kitchen!

In Palo Pori, fresh is best! Gather ingredients and resources, care for animals and grow your own fruit and veg to build up your very own cozy town to table restaurant. Forage for wild herbs and unlock new seeds to grow to expand your meals. Chop, flip, and sizzle your way through mouthwatering mini-games as you whip up delightful dishes for the townsfolk. Good food is always better with company, so work hard to improve your cooking and experiment with ingredients, to keep your patrons happy. Tailor your restaurant to the tastes of your community, develop new meals, progress your know how through a skill tree and adjust the decor to increase your restaurant's appeal.

You'll also need to feed the hungry Caretakers; these brave denizens of the land will venture out into the wilds to fight the ravenous monsters threatening the peace of Palo Pori. Each Caretaker hails from their own flavour region, affecting their own tastes and preferences: some like it bitter, some like it sweet and some are just looking to fulfil their craving of the day! Craft thoughtful meals and balance the flavour profiles to boost their spirits, sharpen their skills, and unlock new abilities. Because let's face it… Who can save the world on an empty stomach?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!