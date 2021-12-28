Pokémon TCG To Release New Pikachu V Box In February 2022

A new Pikachu V promo card has been revealed by the Pokémon TCG. Using the artwork from the Japanese Pikachu V from Start Deck 100, this V will be released in both standard and jumbo sizes in a Pokémon TCG: Pikachu V Collection Box set for release in February 2022. The box is set to include four packs. We cannot yet confirm the exact release date of the box, which makes us unable to theorize on whether or not it will contain packs of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, the next official expansion which is set for released on February 25th, 2022.

Here is what we can currently confirm about the upcoming Pokémon TCG releases in 2022:

January 7th, 2022: The Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon VMAX Premium Collections with the Alternate Arts cut from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies hit retail shelves. These products debuted on The Pokémon Center briefly in December 2021 before selling out, but their retail date was delayed one month.

February 12th, 2022 : Pre-release weekend for Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars begins. This will be the time when people will be able to purchase Build & Battle boxes for the set, which will include four special Black Star Promos stamped with the Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars logo. These have yet to be revealed.

February 25th, 2022: The official release date of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. This set is thought to adapt Japan's January set Star Birth, which focuses on Arceus and Charizard. It will have a Trainer Gallery subset of Character Cards. It is unknown if it will pull Character Cards from Japan's December 2021 VMAX Climax set or February 2022's Battle Legion.

First quarter of 2022: A V Battle Deck featuring Lycanroc and Corviknight arrives. Those two Black Star Promos will be the only new cards. No specific dates have been given.

A V Battle Deck featuring Lycanroc and Corviknight arrives. Those two Black Star Promos will be the only new cards. No specific dates have been given. June 2022: A special English set will be released. This is likely to be an adaptation of VMAX Climax and/or Battle Legion.