Pokémon TCG To Release Stacking Tins Featuring Electivire & More

Pokémon TCG has now announced a new line of products for 2022. Set for February release, the Pokémon TCG Stacking Tins will feature Decidueye, Wishiwashi, and Electivire. These tins, which are designed to stack on top of each other, will retail for $12.99 and will include three booster packs and a coin. There is no word yet on which packs will be included in these tins.

Here is the breakdown of Pokémon TCG releases that we know are coming out in the first quarter of 2022. Expect more announcements to come as we move into the new year. The current list is:

January 3rd, 2022: Flareon VMAX Premium Collection Vaporeon VMAX Premium Collection Jolteon VMAX Premium Collection

January 28th, 2022: Glaceon VSTAR Special Collection Leafeon VSTAR Special Collection

February 12th, 2022: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Build & Battle kits release for prerelease weekend.

February 21st, 2022: Hobby shops who are official Pokémon TCG PLAY stores can begin selling booster packs and booster boxes of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars

February 25th, 2022: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Booster Boxes & Packs (wide release) Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Elite Trainer Box Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars 3-pack blister with Glaceon promo Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars 3-pack blister with Leafeon promo Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars 1-pack blister with Eevee promo Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars 1-pack blister with Flapple promo Decidueye Stacking Tin Electivire Stacking Tin Wishiwashi Stacking Tin



That list includes the delayed Eeveelution Preiumum Collections which famously include the Alternate Art V and VMAXes of Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon that were not included in Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. These boxes actually made their way into the hands of some lucky, quick-draw fans who saw the boxes go up early on The Pokémon Center. The boxes and shipped and social media shows them showing up across the United States. Those looking for the boxes in retail locations will have to wait until the first week of January.