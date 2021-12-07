Pokémon TCG Trouble Theme Deck Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals with auction listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar items of a collectible nature, has put a copy of the Trouble theme deck from the Rocket expansion set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! This theme deck contains a glut of Grass-type and Psychic-type cards from the set, augmented by a few additions from the Base Set of the game, and contains a holofoil copy of Dark Arbok as the showcase card. Prospective bidders will have until Tuesday, December 7th, to place a bid on this "troubling" theme deck from the Pokémon TCG.

You can find the decklist for this deck by clicking here. The deck doesn't have an intended strategy to it beyond "play some Pokémon, smash face," but that's how most of the early preconstructed theme decks worked. Beyond that, it's more likely that these cards will be acquired to be collected rather than played with nowadays, which is absolutely a-OK! Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Prepare for trouble! And make it double! This sealed theme deck is from the Team Rocket Set and features our favorite evil duo on the cover, Jessie and James! The deck includes 60 cards, 1 Pokémon coin, 10 damage counters, and 1 rule book everything you need to take over the world! The box has lightly blunted corners with wrapping is intact. The overall condition is Excellent.

If you wish to place a bid on this interesting Pokémon TCG theme deck, please kindly remember that you will have until Tuesday, December 7th, to do so. You can find this deck's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!