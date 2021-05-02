Pokémon TCG Turns Shining Fates Tins To Boxes For Walmart

Posted on
by

In March 2021, the Pokémon TCG released one of the franchise's most exciting sets: Shining Fates. This set was a sequel to the landmark Hidden Fates and, like its predecessor, featured a huge subset of cards called the Shiny Vault that featured Shiny Pokémon. This time around, the Shiny Vault included a mixture of new Galarian Pokémon and classic species from previous regions, including the Shiny Charizard VMAX which features the iconic fire-breather in its towering Gigantamax form. As a special set, Shining Fates packs aren't available to buy as single packs and in booster boxes as with the currently Sword & Shield-branded Pokémon TCG sets. Instead, like 2020's Champion's PathShining Fates products include an array of items such as the Mad Party Pin Collections which include a pin and three packs, the Pikachu V Box with a promo card and four-packs, the Premium Collections with two promo cards and seven packs, the Elite Trainer Box with a promo and ten packs, and the V Tins which feature a promo and six packs. Now, a new product has been added to the line-up… kind of. Walmart will exclusively sell Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates V Collection Boxes.

Shining Fates tins. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Shining Fates tins. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Basically, these new products are much the same as the tins pictured above. They will include the same promos — Cramorant, Eldegoss, or Boltund — as the tins, but they will add something while subtracting something else. The boxes will include a jumbo version of the Shiny Promos, the same way that the Dragault and Crobat VMAX Premium Collections do. Unlike the tins, though, the Walmart-exclusive boxes will contain five packs rather than six and will retail at $5 USD under the tins.

If you are a Pokémon TCG completionist, just note that the standard-size Shiny Promo Cramorant, Boltund, and Eldegoss cards featured in these boxes are the same exact cards as the tins. The only truly new addition here is the jumbo version.

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.