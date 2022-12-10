Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In December 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in December 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $127.30 Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $53.98 Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $52.37 Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $38.12 Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $33.74 Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $29.77 Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $24.21 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 192/189: $23.14 Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare 213/189: $22.15 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 208/189: $20.61 Hisuian Lilligant V Alternate Art 163/189: $19.98 Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 204/189: $19.78 Choice Belt Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $16.94 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Rainbow Rare 198/189: $16.23 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 210/189: $15.67

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $37.09 Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $27.72 Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $12.31 Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $11.33 Melony Full Art Trainer Supporter TG26/TG30: $9.74

The cards of both the standard set and subset have either increased or decreased in value marginally this month. The Machamp V Alternate Art is the one to watch, as it is already high in value and increased a few dollars this month when it would normally be dropping around this time now that the set had been up for a while.