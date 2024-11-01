Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Astral Radiance, pokemon, pokemon cards, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance in October 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Hisui-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Astral Radiance in October 2024.

Article Summary Explore Pokémon TCG's evolving market trends with a focus on Astral Radiance set in October 2024.

Top card values include Machamp V Alternate Art at $118 and Origin Forme Palkia V at $38.

Starmie V in Trainer Gallery defies market dip, rising $7, the priciest among its subset style.

Discover why Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare jumps $5, bucking the set's downward trend.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in October 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $118.16 Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $38.45 Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $31.52 Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $25.81 Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $23.58 Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $20.97 Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $15.31 Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 204/189: $13.08 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Rainbow Rare Rare 198/189: $12.06 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Rainbow Rare Rare 192/189: $11.31

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $54.36 Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $27.71 Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $6.39 Galarian Articuno V Character Super Rare TG16/TG30: $5.32 Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $5.17

The top card of this expansion, Machamp V Alternate Art, lost $9 of value since we last checked in back in August. All of the rest of the top ten also lost between $2 and $6 of value except one card. Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare actually increased in value, seeing a $5 jump. Looking at the Trainer Gallery subset, Starmie V Character Super Rare also went against this set's downward trend by jumping $7 in value. This makes Starmie V Character Super Rare the most expensive Trainer Gallery card across all four sets that feature this style of subset.

