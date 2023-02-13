Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In February 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles in February 2023 notes a small dip in the Tyranitar V Alt Art, but not enough to get excited.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021, are doing now in February 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $102.40 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $69.59 Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $41.13 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $36.00 Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $17.79 Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $17.54 Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $14.12 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $12.40 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $11.51 Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $11.49 Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $10.74 Corviknight VMAX Rainbow Rare 171/163: $10.33 Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter 159/163: $10.10 Stoutland V Full Art 157/163: $9.08 Cheryl Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 173/163: $8.49

Since the last spike that the Tyranitar V Alternate Art saw that pushed it back to being a $100+ chase card, we have not seen many notable changes to Sword & Shield – Battle Styles. I am mostly just keeping an eye on that Tyranitar here, and this month has seen a slight drop but nothing to give us any indication of it returning to where it was.