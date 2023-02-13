Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In February 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles in February 2023 notes a small dip in the Tyranitar V Alt Art, but not enough to get excited.

Published
by
|
Comments

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021, are doing now in February 2023.

Battle Styles Flannery. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Battle Styles Flannery. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $102.40
  2. Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $69.59
  3. Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $41.13
  4. Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $36.00
  5. Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $17.79
  6. Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $17.54
  7. Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $14.12
  8. Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $12.40
  9. Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $11.51
  10. Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $11.49
  11. Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $10.74
  12. Corviknight VMAX Rainbow Rare 171/163: $10.33
  13. Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter 159/163: $10.10
  14. Stoutland V Full Art 157/163: $9.08
  15. Cheryl Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 173/163: $8.49

Since the last spike that the Tyranitar V Alternate Art saw that pushed it back to being a $100+ chase card, we have not seen many notable changes to Sword & Shield – Battle Styles. I am mostly just keeping an eye on that Tyranitar here, and this month has seen a slight drop but nothing to give us any indication of it returning to where it was.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Theo DwyerAbout Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.