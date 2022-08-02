Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In August 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which came out in February 2022 are doing now in August 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $163.89 Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $104.85 Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $40.22 Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $35.38 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 184/172: $34.97 Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $25.38 Arceus VSTAR 123/172: $25.12 Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $21.50 Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $20.87 Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $20.44 Galarian Zapdos V Gold Secret Rare 182/172: $16.81 Galarian Articuno V Gold Secret Rare 181/172: $16.69 Charizard VSTAR 018/172: $16.06 Arceus V Full Art 165/172: $14.07 Honchkrow V Alternate Art 154/172: $13.96

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $26.19 Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $19.68 Sylveon V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $18.62 Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $15.93 Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TG30: $14.71

There was very little movement to note in the past month. However, there is a trend worth observing. A playable VSTAR seems to be very close to the same value of its rarer forms in recent sets. Much like Palkia VSTAR in Astral Radiance, Arceus VSTAR is essentially seen as the same value as its more scarce Secret Rare forms. The Rainbow Rare is just cents higher and the Gold VSTAR is about $10 higher with the gap closing.