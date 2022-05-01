Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In May 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which came out in February are doing now in May 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $208.11 Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $146.00 Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $58.96 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 184/172: $48.73 Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $43.90 Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $33.18 Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $28.25 Arceus VSTAR 123/172: $27.32 Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $27.17 Galarian Zapdos V Gold Secret Rare 182/172: $25.81 Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $23.86 Arceus V Full Art 165/172: $23.47 Galarian Articuno V Gold Secret Rare 181/172: $22.26 Marnie's Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter 171/172: $18.52 Charizard VSTAR 018/172: $17.27

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $35.34 Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $23.65 Sylveon V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $21.11 Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $20.99 Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TG30: $18.15

This month, we have seen a significant jump on the Charizard V Alternate Art. As the other major cards in the set lose value as you'd expect in the months following a release, we note a $20 jump on the Charizard V Alt Art. This is a card to keep an eye on, as it could go the direction of the Umbreon VMAX Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies.

I'd personally wait to act on this set for now, as value is still dynamic. While the other bigger hits like the Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare and the Arceus cards have dipped quite a bit, the middle-of-the-road hitters like the Gold Birds haven't yet fallen very much.